Man in CCTV identified from Riverhead investigation

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 13:05

Police investigating the attack on a woman in Riverhead on Sunday morning are making pleasing progress and have identified the man seen in CCTV footage at the Mobil on the corner of K and Ponsonby Roads.

The man was cooperative and has spoken at length with Police.

The man has told Police he walked with the victim to a bar on K Road, near Pitt Street.

Police have now spoken to several of the victim’s associates, who have confirmed seeing her outside a bar on K Road, at around midnight.

Enquiries to establish the victim’s exact movements on the night are continuing;

"We are now concentrating our investigation on the last sighting of the victim in K Road, near Pitt Street.The victim does not recall a significant period of time between being with her friends in Ponsonby, until the time she woke up in the quarry to find she was being assaulted.

We are continuing to build a timeline of where she has been and what happened between midnight and 2am, when she has woken up in Riverhead." " says Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby.

A large CCTV investigative phase is continuing, with Detectives reviewing any available footage from businesses in the K Road and central City areas.

"The victim has suffered a terrible ordeal and is now recovering with family members, we are doing everything we can to support her" he says.

Police are still seeking to identify and locate the car seen entering and leaving the Riverhead quarry, which is very similar to a 2008 Ford Mondeo.

"The CCTV footage of the car shows it as a silver/grey colour.

We need to be mindful though that the footage is taken at night, and the colour may not be silver or grey, it could be darker" he says.

The enquiry team continues to receive numerous pieces of information from members of the public and this information continues to be worked through.

Anyone with information is asked to call the enquiry team on 0800 605 506.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata Police