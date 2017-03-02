Consent given for wharfside log yard - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 13:15

Resource consent has been granted for Eastland Port Limited to begin the construction and operation of its third log yard, known as the middle log yard. The hearing was held before commissioners who considered 21 submissions, 4 opposing the application, 2 neutral and 15 in support.

The consent was approved after careful consideration by three Independent Commissioners. "The consent will be subject to rigorous conditions including increased stormwater treatment, more intensive monitoring and sediment sampling, time lapse photography of stormwater discharge to name a few," said acting group manager environmental and regulatory services Lois Easton.

Council welcomes the decision and looks forward to the Port meeting an increased level of compliance. We also recognise the goodwill of the Port who have volunteered conditions relating to the quality of discharge that make it responsible for meeting water quality standards," said Ms Easton.

Another key recommendation from the report, is for the Port to undertake a Cultural Heritage Strategy with Ngati Oneone. This is to ensure cultural values and relationships are maintained.

Council’s ongoing role is to monitor compliance with these conditions.

Mayor Meng Foon congratulates the Eastland Group saying environmental stewardship is very important.

"I hope the water and land quality is going to improve vastly with the compliance of the consent."

A full copy of the report is available on our website.