Witnesses sought to earthquake effects and tsunami memories

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 13:27

Council is seeking help from the public to identify impacts from the large 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Te Araroa last September.

Council’s principal science advisor Dr Murry Cave is compiling a record of impacts to the landscape to identify any patterns that might assist in planning for future quake events.

"The Earthquake Commission received 48 claims for damage," says Dr Cave, "but we expect that there were a number of impacts of the quake that people observed that did not require a claim." These effects may include new mud volcanoes, existing mud volcanoes reactivating, ground cracking, ground sags, offset fences, or slumping.

"We’ve already identified some ground effects as far south as the Waimata Valley." "We’re asking anyone who observed anything of interest during or following the earthquake to let us know about it."

Recollections of 1947 Tsunami

We also want to hear from anyone who may have photos, lived through or can recount family stories of the two tsunami that hit the East Coast in 1947. "We know how high the waves were when they hit the coast causing significant damage, but we know little about how far inland the waves reached," says Dr Cave.

Tsunami pose a significant risk to Gisborne and coastal communities, Council along with GNS want to improve the information we have so we can understand more about the impacts any future tsunami may have on our region.

GNS scientists, here on a scouting visit last week, will be conducting a study to learn more about seismic activity in the Hikurangi subduction zone over the next year.

Mayor Meng Foon says information is important for future knowledge to build a resilient community.

Anyone that can provide information on effects of the earthquake or tsunami can contact Dr Murry Cave at Council on 06 867 2049 or email service@gdc.govt.nz .