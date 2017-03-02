Charity House on the move

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 13:51

The Charity House that Otago Polytechnic auctioned in November 2016, will be moved to Big Stone Road on Monday morning.

Fulton Hogan Heavy Haulers will load the house onto a truck on Friday mid-morning at Otago Polytechnic. They’ll start the move very early on Monday morning (about 3am), and plan to be at the Brighton Surf Club by 6am.

They’ll then leave Brighton Surf Club at 9am to start the last haul to Big Stone Road. (This is probably the best photo opportunity).

Fulton Hogan contributed $2500 towards the move.

Charity House Details:

- 2016 was the Tenth year for "Charity House" at Otago Polytechnic

- It was sold for $209,000 (the first time one of our charity houses went for more than $200k)

- It is a 4 bedroom - has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe

- It’s made more than $900,000 for charity to date! It’s hoped we’ll hit the $1m mark with this year’s Charity House in November.

- Built by Otago Polytechnic building students under the tutelage of the lecturers

- It took 10 months to build (this timeframe may seem quite long, but it was to fit with Otago Polytechnic’s theory programme).

- There are about 25 sponsors that have helped with material costs. A number of these provide materials and/or labour at no cost.

- Monies raised are given to United Way which then distributes to Otago charities.

- Warwick Grimmer, from Metro Realty, was the auctioneer.

- The house is behind the Architecture, Building and Engineering School (L Block) - accessible of Parry Street

I have photos of the house if you would like them … and our photographer will be getting some shots of it on the move on Monday morning. Let me know if you’d like any.