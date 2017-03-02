Whanganui Police seek missing 27-year-old Michael Stewart

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 14:05

Whanganui Police are seeking the public’s help to find 27-year-old Michael Stewart who has been missing since Monday.

Police are also seeking any sightings of his distinctive car.

Family members reported Mr Stewart missing on the afternoon of Monday 27 February, 2017, after he hadn’t been seen at his Whanganui home all day.

He has still not returned home and Police, family and friends are seriously concerned for his wellbeing.

Mr Stewart travels in a white Toyota Caldina, similar to the one pictured, with registration number EDD7.

He is described as approximately 5ft 9", with a medium build and facial hair.

Photos of him are attached.

Police ask anyone who may be able to assist us with locating Mr Stewart to contact their local Police Station as soon as possible.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.