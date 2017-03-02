Arrests made in Wairoa arson

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 14:55

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Daniel Kirk

Wairoa Police have arrested two people in relation to a fire at the Netball Pavilion on Black Street on 22 February 2017.

The fire caused significant damage to the interior of the pavilion which is used for local netball games, as well as other community events and fitness classes.

Two 14 year-olds have been charged with arson and will appear in the Wairoa Youth Court later this month.

"I would like to thank the public for their cooperation with Police during the investigation, and my staff for the incredible job they have done in identifying and apprehending those responsible".