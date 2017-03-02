Police name Glenfield crash victim

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 15:25

Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Coronation and Archers Road in Glenfield on Tuesday, 28th February, 2017.

He was 28-year-old Enhe Zhou from Avondale.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing and expected to take several weeks.