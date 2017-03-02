Upper Hutt’s 2017 Young Achievers Awards-nominations now open

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 15:32

Each year, Upper Hutt City Council hosts the annual Upper Hutt City Young Achievers Awards to recognise the accomplishments of local young people. Past nominees for the awards include young people who have produced and directed plays, supported and mentored other young people, represented New Zealand in sport, and young people who have overcome major personal challenges.

Nominations for the Upper Hutt City Young Achievers Awards are now open. There are four categories to choose from.

1. Sports Award: Celebrates a sports man or woman with outstanding talent in their chosen sport, who upholds a positive and respectful attitude.

2. Expressions Whirinaki Arts Award: Celebrates a person who demonstrates excellence and passion in the arts. This category incorporates all aspects of the Arts and includes (but is not limited to), cultural performance, dance, digital and visual arts, design and theatre craft.

3. Leadership Award: Celebrates a local leader who has made a significant contribution to the community.

4. Resilience Awards: Celebrating inspiring young people who have overcome personal challenges. There will be two awards and two runners up for this category.

All finalists will also be considered for the Mayor’s Award.

If you know an inspiring young person aged 13 - 24, who lives in Upper Hutt, nominate them now.

Online nomination and downloadable forms are available on the Upper Hutt City Council website: www.upperhuttcity.com/young-achiever-awards

Printed forms may be returned to the ballot box located at Upper Hutt City Council reception or posted to:

Community Development Team

Upper Hutt City Council

Private Bag 907

Upper Hutt 5140.

Finalists will be invited to the Young Achievers Awards night which will be held at Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre on 7 June.

Nominations close 30 March 2017.