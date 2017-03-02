Levin to Waikanae bus service revs up

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 15:32

The highly anticipated Levin to Waikanae trial bus service is set to begin its first service on Tuesday 7 March 2017.

The two year trial is a joint venture between Horizons Regional Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council, and will be operated by Uzabus.

Horizons councillor and passenger transport committee chair Rachel Keedwell is delighted to see both councils come together to get the service off the ground.

"It’s really positive to see agencies working together across regions for a more cohesive approach to New Zealand’s public transport network. This is another step in connecting our communities, and ensuring passengers have an effective mode of transport that works for them," says Dr Keedwell.

The service will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will be an off peak service, as it’s designed to connect with the Wellington Metlink train. Holding up to 45 passengers, the service will allow them to continue travelling into Wellington, stay in Waikanae to shop, or visit friends and family.

Dr Keedwell says a number of community members, including Grey Power, have been advocating for the service for many years, as it will enable a stronger community connection between Levin, Manakau, Otaki and Wellington.

"I’m pleased that we have been able to meet the community’s needs, and encourage people to use the service to ensure its ongoing success."

Greater Wellington councillor Penny Gaylor is very pleased the two councils are working together to provide services tailored to meet the needs of provincial communities such as Levin and Otaki.

"Linking rural towns to the Metlink train network is very timely given both Otaki and Levin are experiencing population growth. This off peak bus service provides more transport choice for people choosing to live and retire on the Kapiti coast.

"It's particularly beneficial for Supergold card holders as it enables them to travel as far afield as Wellington city for visiting, shopping, cultural and recreational outings."

The service will leave Te Takare on Bath Street, Levin at 9.30am, stopping off at Manakau and Otaki, before arriving at Waikanae train station at 10.15am to connect with the 10.30am train. The return service will depart Waikanae train station at 2.55pm, stopping at Otaki and Manakau, before arriving back in Levin at 3.48pm.

One way cash fares from Levin/Manakau will be $6.00 and from Otaki $5.50. Under 5’s will be able to travel for free, and Supergold Card holders will travel for free between 9am and 3pm.

A printable timetable including fare information can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport. For more information please call our friendly customer services team on free phone 0508 800 800.