Recovery of body from Fox Glacier postponed

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 15:50

The Police operation to examine and recover the human remains discovered on Fox Glacier has been postponed for the day after clouds closed in.

Today Police travelled to Fox to undertake the recovery, however the deterioration in weather conditions has made it unsafe to fly to the Glacier.

We will now continue to reassess the weather over the next few days, but it is not believed conditions will be suitable to access the Glacier site before Monday.

Once we can get to the scene a post mortem will be required to identify the remains as they have been there for some time.

Once identified, Police’s first priority will be notifying their next of kin.

Until that process has been completed Police isn’t in a position to comment further.