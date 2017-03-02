Hamilton's Pop Central Library joins Children's Day

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 15:51

Hamilton children can climb Mount Everest or float in space in one of several activities Hamilton City Libraries’ Pop Central Library has planned to help celebrate Children’s Day.

Children’s Day is an annual nationwide event which encourages New Zealanders to spend time with children. In Hamilton, it will be celebrated in Garden Place, Civic Square, and in the temporary Central Library in the Hamilton City Council Municipal Building.

"A ‘green screen’ activity in our library will give kids the virtual chance to climb the planet’s highest mountain or float in outer space," says Aaron Martin, Children and Teens’ Librarian. "The ‘green screen’ means we can superimpose children onto some interesting and exciting backgrounds."

Libraries’ staff have also planned Lego free play, face painting for under 5s, plus visits to Civic Square and Garden Place by Sunsmart character Undercover Cody and Ruben the Road Safety Bear. Bouncy castles and rides also feature in the activities planned for Garden Place and Civic Square.

Mums who are breastfeeding their smaller children will be able to do so in the Children’s Area inside Pop Central Library - away from the hub-bub of activity out in the central city squares.

"Families with children are one of Hamilton City Libraries main customer groups, so we’re proud to be part of this year’s Children’s Day," Mr Martin says.

The activities run from 10am to 2pm.