Hawke's Bay Police investigating incident in Greenmeadows

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 19:21

Hawke's Bay Police are appealing for information from the public regarding an incident that occurred on the York Ave side of Anderson Park in Napier on Friday 24th February.

At about 6.30 pm a woman was walking in Anderson Park when a male ran up from behind and grabbed her, before running off across York Ave and up Park Road towards Avondale Road.

Police believe the incident was sexually motivated.

The women was not hurt but was shaken.

The offender is described as a male Caucasian, 6ft tall in his 20’s with brown hair. He was wearing dark baggy shorts, a dark singlet, and was bare-foot but carrying jandals.

Police are investigate the matter and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the victim or the alleged offender to come forward.

Information can be reported to Detective Sergeant Daryl Moore at Hawke's Bay Police on 06 873 0500.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.