NZAEE Seaweek 2017 'Ocean Champion' winner announced

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 22:57

NZAEE Seaweek is delighted to announce that the NZAEE Seaweek "Ocean Champion" for 2017 is New Zealand’s turtle expert Dan Godoy.

The New Zealand Coastal Society (NZCS) is sponsoring the initiative by donating the equivalent of $500 prize money towards the winner’s work which was presented by NZCS Chair Hugh Leersnyder at tonight’s Bill Ballantine Memorial Lecture at the University of Auckland.

"NZAEE Seaweek and the New Zealand Coastal Society congratulate Dan Godoy and all of this year’s nominees for inspiring us all with their work. They are all Ocean Champions and anyone can be one, just by taking care of their local beach. That’s the kind of guardianship that we hope the Ocean Champions programme will inspire in everyone," Hugh said.

NZAEE Seaweek National Coordinator Dr Mels Barton was delighted that Dan Godoy had come out on top.

"The Ocean Champion initiative celebrates all those individuals, groups and organizations who work so hard to look after our seas and the marine life that lives in them. It is wonderful to have a winner who voluntarily puts in so much of their own time to protect our marine environment. So we are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate his work and that of all the nominees who are all equally deserving" she said.

The theme for NZAEE’s Seaweek 2017 is "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata - Healthy Seas, Healthy People". The theme highlights how important it is to look after the sea in order to maintain our own health and wellbeing.

The collaboration between NZAEE SeaWeek and the NZCS coastalsociety.org.nz is a partnership that will continue and expand for the benefit of New Zealand’s ocean and coastal communities.

More than 200 events are scheduled around the country during NZAEE Seaweek 2017 from February 25 to March 5, and these are all listed on the NZAEE Seaweek website at www.seaweek.org.nz.

You can see all the Seaweek 2017 Ocean Champion nominees here: http://seaweek.org.nz/nominate-your-ocean-champion/