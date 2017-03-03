Arrest following burglary in Richmond, Chch

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 07:35

One man has been arrested on burglary and driving charges after an incident in Richmond, Christchurch in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4.30am this morning Police received reports of two men breaking into a container on a building site on Eveleyn Couzins Avenue.

When Police approached the alleged offenders have fled in a vehicle and Police have followed for a short distance before the fleeing car has been involved in a low impact crash on North Parade.

Following the crash construction equipment and tools were found in the vehicle and a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop for Police and driving while unlicensed.

He will be appearing in Christchurch District Court today.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.