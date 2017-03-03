New sculptures celebrate Rotorua’s geothermal and cultural heritage

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 08:32

Four sculptures have been added to Rotorua Lakes Council’s permanent public art collection and a further thirteen pieces are on display in the district for the next two years.

Council community arts advisor Marc Spijkerbosch says Rotorua is fortunate to have these magnificent pieces that will be enjoyed for generations to come.

"Art is extremely important to cities and people are realising more and more that art tells our stories. It’s about our heritage, the things we celebrate and aspire to."

All the pieces were created at the Rotorua Sculpture Symposium late last year by New Zealand’s leading artists. Over nine days they formed the sculptures in public from huge blocks of Taranaki Andesite, Oamaru Limestone and Macrocarpa logs.

"The theme from the Symposium was The Energy Within, which referred to both the geothermal physical environment and our unique cultural environment. We left it up to the artists to respond to that. These pieces have a universal appeal and are quite specific to the magic that is Rotorua."

Judges awarded local artist Trevor Nathan as the winning piece.

"The Judges had a difficult decision to pick the acquisitive award. All the artist’s work hard, crazy hours to get their artwork finished in the nine-day event."

"The winning piece ‘Synergy’ reflects the interaction between the rural and urban environment and how we come together as a city to create the energy within our town. It is now a permanent part of the council’s public art collection."

Fourteen pieces from the symposium have refreshed the Sulphur Lake Sculpture Trail in the Government Gardens and form ‘The Energy Within’ outdoor exhibit. The pieces will remain on public display along the trail until the next sculpture symposium late 2018.

A further three pieces were installed this week to be a permanent feature of Kuirau Park as part of the major upgrade of the Park.

The remaining thirteen pieces are available for sale at prices set by the artists, and any sold from the sculpture trail would be replaced with alternative pieces.

"We encourage local and tourists alike to come and wander along the trail. It is a wonderful asset to our city showcasing the artistic talent of New Zealand," says Mr Spijkerbosch

The Sulphur Lake Sculpture Trail - The Energy Within information brochure is available onsite at the trail, Rotorua Arts Village.

More information:

Sulphur Lake Sculpture Trail

Natanahira Te Pona - ‘Te Pupu and Te Haeata’

Rory Mc Dougall - ‘Ghost Soldier’ (from 2014 Symposium)

Claire Sadler - ‘Interconnection’

Jamie Pickernell - ‘Earthquack’

Phil Bonham - ‘Tihei Mauriora’

Trevor Nathan - ‘Synergy’

Shannon Wafer - ‘Hinetuahoanga’ - (the Lady of the Sandstone)

Rex O’Brien - ‘Release’

The White Mouse - Anna Korver (from 2014 Symposium)

Rakei Kingi - ‘Te Taniwha o Kuirau’ Peter Akurangi - ‘I te Kopu o Papatuanuku’ (The essence of Papatuanuku/Mother Earth) Jamie Pickernell - ‘Tank Trap’ (from 2014 Symposium)

Oriah Rapley - The Goddess energy within

Rory McDougall - ‘Within’

Jocelyn Pratt - ‘Mud Meditation’

Paul Bottomly - ‘Forever Remembered’ (from 2014 Symposium)

Joe Kemp - ‘Mana’

Kuirau Park

Takutaimoana Harawira - ‘Kuirau’

Nigel Scanlon - ‘Ore Ore’

Peter Edwards - Te Korokoro o te Parata (Throat of the Parata)