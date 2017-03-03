Otago Polytechnic enrolments continue to rise

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 08:33

Otago Polytechnic continues to welcome an increasing number of students to tertiary studies, enjoying a 2.3% gain on enrolments from 2016.

Overall, enrolments are sitting at 3995 EFTS for the first semester - 107 EFTS up on the February budget.

Chief Executive Phil Ker says the figures are very pleasing, given the softness that is being reported across the tertiary sector.

"We are particularly delighted with the response we’ve had for the new Bachelor of Architectural Studies, it was so popular we doubled the class size. This degree was generously shared with us by our TANZ partner, the Ara Institute of Canterbury."

Mr Ker says trades are also doing well. "The strength in these areas bodes well for the construction industry and the development that is going on in the region."

The growth in International student numbers is encouraging for all three of Otago Polytechnic’s campuses. International EFTS enrolments are 26% ahead of budget, and 44% up on the same time last year.

"The number of International students enrolled in Dunedin for a Graduate Diploma in Applied Management has doubled this year" Mr Ker says. "The practice of completing an industry project is a strong draw card, and we’re seeing real growth because of it".

"Otago Polytechnic is delighted that our student numbers continue to grow in a very competitive market" Mr Ker says.