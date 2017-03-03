Tasman Police have arrested Jevan Joseph

|
Earlier this morning Police located and arrested Jevan Joseph, in relation to a spate of burglaries in the Nelson area.
Joseph was found at around 6am this morning, hiding at a local address.
He was arrested without incident and will appear in the Nelson District Court later today facing a number of burglary and dishonesty charges.
Nelson Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating and apprehending Joseph.
