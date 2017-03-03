Tasman Police have arrested Jevan Joseph

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 08:51

Earlier this morning Police located and arrested Jevan Joseph, in relation to a spate of burglaries in the Nelson area.

Joseph was found at around 6am this morning, hiding at a local address.

He was arrested without incident and will appear in the Nelson District Court later today facing a number of burglary and dishonesty charges.

Nelson Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating and apprehending Joseph.