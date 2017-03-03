Motorcycle training offered

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 09:10

Selwyn motorcyclists are being offered the opportunity to develop their skills so they can be safer on the road.

Selwyn District Council is offering motorcyclists the opportunity to receive vouchers so they can attend motorcycle skills training for free. Sessions are being held in March and April.

Riding a motorcycle is much more dangerous than driving a car. In New Zealand, the risk of being killed or injured on the road is 21 times higher for a motorcyclist than for a car driver.1 From 2012 to 2016 there were 47 motorcycle crashes in Selwyn, resulting in five fatalities, 27 serious injuries and 25 minor injuries.

Selwyn District Road Safety Coordinator, Ngaire Tinning says the number of motorcycle crashes is concerning and the Council originally offered the ‘Live to Ride’ training in 2013 to try to reduce the number and severity of crashes in Selwyn. 47 Selwyn riders have participated in motorcycle training since 2013.

While motorcyclist numbers are increasing, the number of motorcyclists involved in crashes in Selwyn from 2012 to 2016 has now reduced from 58 in the 2007-2011 period.

The ‘Ride Forever’ training being offered this year provides the opportunity to attend motorcycle skills coaching where people can refresh their skills, and learn and practice new techniques. The courses are delivered by New Zealand Transport Agency-qualified trainers and include training to develop braking, handling and safe driving skills. Course options are at four different levels - Gold, Silver, Bronze and Urban.

Mrs Tinning says the course offers motorcyclists the opportunity to learn how to assess risks, adopt safer rider positions on the road to increase their visibility to drivers and avoid actions that may cause crashes while riding. "The course provides a hands-on opportunity to learn practical skills that can be applied throughout the rest of your riding life," she says.

The courses are already highly subsidised by Ride Forever. Selwyn District Council has 20 vouchers available for local residents which will cover the remaining $20 or $50 cost usually paid by the motorcyclist. The vouchers are valid until 31 May 2017.

To register or find out more about the vouchers and local training sessions please contact ngaire.tinning@selwyn.govt.nz or phone 347 2901.

1 The New Zealand Household Travel Survey cited on page 4 of this document http://www.transport.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/Research/Documents/Motorcycles-2016.pdf um