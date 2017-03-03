Body recovered at Muriwai Beach

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 10:30

Police were notified at approximately 6.30pm last night that a body was recovered on Muriwai beach, approximately 15 kilometres North of Rimmer Road near the bombing range.

No formal identification has taken place however we believe it is the body of man who went missing on Sunday, 26th February while swimming at Muriwai.

Formal identification will take place today.