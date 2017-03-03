New rules to support surveying in Canterbury

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 10:50

The Surveyor-General, Mark Dyer, has finalised cadastral survey rules that will give surveyors working in greater Christchurch clear direction on how to carry out surveys on properties affected by the Canterbury earthquakes.

The rules have been gazetted and will come into force on 24 April 2017.

"Last year, the law was changed to recognise the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes on property boundaries," says Mr Dyer.

"These rules give surveyors clear direction on how to put the law into practice.

"We sought the views of surveyors, lawyers and others while developing the rules to make sure they reflected surveyors’ needs and the best interests of property owners and communities. This included public consultation."

The Canterbury Property Boundaries and Related Matters Act 2016 was passed in August last year to clarify the law relating to property boundaries in areas of Canterbury affected by land movement. Surveyors in greater Christchurch now have to take earthquake movement into account when locating property boundaries.