Extension for AMETI Eastern Busway NoR - Auckland Transport

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 11:01

Auckland Council has approved a request by Auckland Transport to extend the Notice of Requirement submission period for AMETI Eastern Busway (Panmure to Pakuranga stage) by two weeks to 20 March. The decision to extend the period for submissions is due to requests by the local community for more time.

"This is an important project for Auckland and local communities in the South East of the region," says Duncan Humphrey, Project Director of AMETI Eastern Busway. "It is great to see people engaged with the decision making process and we welcome the extension of the period."

This stage of the AMETI Eastern Busway project will deliver the initial phase of New Zealand’s first urban busway, allowing bus travel on congestion free lanes between Panmure and Pakuranga. The project is aimed at improving transport choices to one of the fastest growing areas in Auckland, introducing walking and cycling facilities and better connecting residents of east Auckland to the rest of the city.

"Safeguarding the route through the Notice of Requirement will provide certainty to the community and enable progress for this important transport initiative."

Mr Humphrey encourages people to make submissions to Auckland Council on the project. For more information about AMETI Eastern Busway, the Notice of Requirement process and to make a submission, visit www.at.govt.nz/ameti

People can also make submissions at Pakuranga Library, Panmure Library and Auckland Council offices at 35 Graham Street in the city.