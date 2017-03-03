Police locate man being sought in Te Awamutu

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 12:20

Police have located Brendon Jago, who was being sought by Te Awamutu Police.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Jago's associate 24-year-old Dominic Brinkman is still sought by Police and we continue to appeal for information from the public on his whereabouts.

Anyone with his information Te Awamutu Police on (07) 872 0100.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.