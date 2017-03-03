Arrests made in relation to Waikato aggravated robberies

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 12:50

Early this morning Hamilton CIB, along with the Waikato Armed Offenders Squad, has executed a number of search warrants at Hamilton and Ngaruawahia addresses.

This operation, called ‘Overflow’, was carried out in response to a number of recent aggravated robberies and ram raids across the Waikato area including:

-Tuhikaramea Road dairy aggravated robbery on 11th February 2017

-Te Kowhai Food Centre aggravated robbery 27th February 2017

-Blackburn Street Dairy aggravated robbery 4th February 2017

-Ram raid at Stirling Sports Te Awamutu 27th February 2017 and 19th January 2017

-Mobil Huntly ram raid on 22nd February 2017

As a result of the search warrants four individuals have been arrested and will appear in Hamilton District Youth Court today.

Three males, aged 14-16, will face charges of aggravated robbery, burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and participates in an organised criminal group.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges of burglary, participates in an organised criminal group, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen goods.

One other youth will be referred to Youth Aid.

Stolen vehicles and property, firearms, as well as a cannabis grow room, have also been located as a result of the searches at the various properties.

The search of these properties, three in Hamilton and one in Ngaruawahia, will continue during the course of the day.

"It is a great result to arrest these offenders and prevent them from committing more crimes across our community.

"We’ve had a tasked group focused on catching up with this organised criminal group and now we’ll work hard to reunite owners with stolen property in the coming weeks.

"We’d really like to thanks the members of the public who have come forward with information to assist in our investigations into these robberies.

Your information has been invaluable."

Anyone else who may have information which can help us in our investigation can contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 and ask to speak with the Operation Overflow team.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson, Hamilton CIB