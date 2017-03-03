New cadastral rules for greater Christchurch

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 13:56

The Surveyor-General has made new cadastral rules specifically for cadastral surveys in greater Christchurch. The Cadastral Survey Amendment Rules 2017 introduces Rule 20 which was gazetted on 2 March. The new rule will come into force on 24 April 2017.

The new rules do not affect Landonline.

Landonline Release 3.15

Landonline Release 3.15 was carried out over the weekend of 10 December 2016.

This release allows you to enter information from the latest version of the Land Transfer Tax Statement.

More information is available on the Landonline Releases and System Updates page.

Notice for Landonline customers using Microsoft Vista and XP

As you may be aware, Microsoft intends to withdraw extended support for Vista on 11 April 2017, and withdrew extended support for Microsoft XP in April 2014.

While we try to warn users if we become aware that any changes to Landonline are likely to block XP or Vista, we will no longer be testing for XP or Vista compatibility, so there is risk that your access could be blocked if you continue to use them.

If you are still using Microsoft Vista or XP, we strongly encourage you to upgrade to a later operating system.

To help, we provide guidance on the operating systems recommended for use with Landonline (see below). Landonline technical support is offered to customers using these operating systems.