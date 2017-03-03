Upcoming rail crossing closures

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 14:11

KiwiRail is planning to complete a number of level rail crossing upgrades in Selwyn during March which will require crossing closures.

Planned closures are:

- Dawsons Road level crossing: closed from Saturday 11 March until Wednesday 15 March, with detours sign posted

- Curraghs Road level crossing: closed from Saturday 18 March until Wednesday 22 March, with detours sign posted

- Weedons Ross Road level crossing: closed from Saturday 25 March until Wednesday 29 March, with detours sign posted.

Crossings are expected to reopen on the respective Wednesdays, with the timing of reopening dependant on progress on works.