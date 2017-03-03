Standing up for kids on Children’s Day

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 14:30

NZEI Te Rui Roa members will be out in force around the country to celebrate Children’s Day on Sunday March 5, while also sending a message to government that "treasuring" children has to be more than empty platitudes.

NZEI will have a presence at many local events, promoting our Every Child is Worth It campaign to restore funding for quality ECE.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart said the government’s own figures showed that annual per-child funding in ECE has dropped by more than $500 since 2009/10.

"Our members are calling on the government to show that they truly value children by ending the ECE funding freeze so every child has access to a quality early education and 100% qualified teachers. And we’re asking parents and the wider community to join us in making quality education an election issue," she said.

NZEI stands at Children’s Day events will have art activities for children and information about the Every Child is Worth It campaign and simple ways to get involved.

"Our children are our national taonga. We can’t celebrate children without also standing up for them and ensuring they get the best possible start in life," said Ms Stuart.