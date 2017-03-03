Police name second victim in SH60 Tasman crash

|
Police today are able to name the second victim in the crash which occurred on SH60, Coastal Highway, near Nelson earlier this week.
He was Kevin Gerard Whitburn, 69, of Christchurch.
Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Whitburn.
