New Chancellor Michael Ahie welcomed

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 14:50

Thirty-three years after driving into Massey University's ManawatÅ« campus with everything he owned packed into his metallic blue Vauxhall Chevette, Michael Ahie, Taranaki, NgaÌ Ruahine, NgaÌti Ruanui, was today welcomed as the University’s new Chancellor.

A pÅwhiri was held at Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, Massey’s School of MÄori Art, Knowledge and Education, at the same campus for Mr Ahie, who came onto the marae flanked by whÄnau and supporters from his Taranaki iwi.

The Wellington-based businessman was appointed to the University Council by the Minister of Tertiary Education in December 2012 and has been Pro Chancellor (deputy chairman) since December 2013. Mr Ahie is a Massey alumnus, having graduated with a Bachelor of Business Studies in marketing with first-class honours.

Raised in Opunake he says his parents and grandparents were insistent about the importance of education. "My grandfather always told me education changes lives and it has changed mine." Unlike most of his school friends he headed to university where he not only ignited a passion for business but met a fellow student who would become his wife of 24 years, Janine. They have two sons.

After spending 18 years in corporate life, including senior roles at Toyota New Zealand, the New Zealand Dairy Board and Wrightson Ltd, Mr Ahie decided to change direction. He founded a company, AltusQ New Zealand, dedicated to coaching and mentoring people in organisations. He also chairs the Plant and Food Research board of directors, the Food Safety Assurance Advisory Council, ComplyWith NZ Ltd and the Plant Market Access Council.

Mr Ahie says he is excited by the transformational power of education. "Massey is positioned to deliver to students, especially through its distance learning programmes, which can reach people in every corner of the country and this is particularly important for MÄori communities."

There have been several key MÄori appointments to Massey University in recent months including Dr Charlotte Severne as Assistant Vice Chancellor MÄori and Pasifika, Dr Meihana Durie, who will shortly take over as head of Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi. aAward-winning author Dr Tina Makereti teaching creative writing in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and reknowned artist Kura Te Waru Rewiri has been appointed to the College of Creative Arts.