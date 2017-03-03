South Island: Cold change sees temps tumble double digits

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 15:01

A cold change is sweeping up the South Island right now, tumbling temperatures by double digits in 10 minutes.

Dunedin soared to 27 degrees today and is now 16 degrees. Some areas further south are even colder, only slightly above double digits.

"A note - next Tuesday we expect an even colder southerly to move through, dropping both Dunedin and Invercargill's high to possibly just 12 degrees" says head weather forecaster Philip Duncan. "Welcome to the first signs of Autumn".

Mr Duncan says right now the cold change is moving into South Canterbury but Southand and Otago are the regions mainly affected.

"Saturday will be a cool one in Southland, but warms up a little further as you head into Otago and reaches the low to mid 20s across Canterbury".

- WeatherWatch.co.nz