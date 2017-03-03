Family Works Whanganui supports Children's Day

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 15:03

Family Works Whanganui is reminding the local community of the services they offer to help children and their families flourish.

Children’s Day - Te Ra O Te Tamariki, celebrated on 5 March this year.

"We all get busy, Children’s Day reminds us to take the time as a family to spend time with the children in our lives," says Family Works Whanganui manager Jim Berry.

A number of specially arranged Children’s Day activities are happening across the country and Jim is encouraging people to take part in the free events.

"It’s vital for tamariki to grow up in a loving and supportive family, that spend time together," says Jim.

Family Works Whanganui is taking part in Whanganui’s Queens Park Children’s Day event this Sunday between 10am and 1pm.

"We’ll be there to answer any questions people may have about the support we can provide to their whÄnau."

Family Works provides a range of services for children and families in Whanganui, including family therapy, counselling for children, young people and adults, social work, parenting advice and education programmes, mediation, and supporting safety services for adults and children who have experienced family violence.

"No family is perfect. All families face problems and we offer a range of services to help Whanganui families overcome the challenges they may be facing, and often our services are fully funded," Jim explains.

Children’s Day focuses on sharing, loving and caring as well as honouring tamariki, which Jim says is also their focus at Family Works.

Family Works’ aim is to help make Aotearoa the best place for children to grow up, a place where all children are safe, families are strong and communities are connected.

"We provide Whanganui families with the knowledge and guidance to overcome obstacles and have the best possible future."

Family Works’ services are often subsidised and are sometimes free. For more information about the services Family Works Whanganui provides, free phone 0508 FAM WORKS or visit www.familyworkscentral.org.nz.