Family Works Taranaki offers free parenting programme

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 15:16

Today’s children are tomorrow’s future. That’s why this Children’s Day Family Works Taranaki is reminding the local community of the services they offer to help children and their families flourish.

Children’s Day - Te Ra O Te Tamariki, celebrated on 5 March this year, is an opportunity for families to recognise the importance of spending time with the children in their lives, says Family Works general manager Julia Hennessy.

"Children’s Day is all about celebrating children and thinking about how we can support them to have the best possible future," says Julia.

"At Family Works our focus is on families, because we have seen that children thrive when they’re in a strong whÄnau."

In support of Children’s Day, Family Works Taranaki is offering a free parenting support programme, funded by the Ministry of Education, for parents and caregivers in New Plymouth.

Family Works Taranaki manager Megan Jackson says the Incredible Years runs from Wednesday 8 March to 28 June from 9.30am to 12pm and is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to learn new techniques for dealing with challenging behaviours by their children aged between three and eight years.

"It’s about learning positive ways of managing behaviour, meeting other parents and caregivers who are in the same boat and learning that you’re not alone," says Megan.

"We encourage all parents and caregivers in the community who are interested in learning new positive ways to support their family to get in touch."

Family Works provides a range of services for children and families in Taranaki, including family therapy, counselling for children, young people and adults, parenting advice and education programmes, safety support programmes for families who have experienced family violence, mediation and the Parenting through Separation course for parents who are separating.

Family Works Taranaki has centres in New Plymouth, Hawera, Stratford and Waitara.

Family Works’ services are often subsidised and are sometimes free. For more information about the services Family Works Taranaki provides, free phone 0508 FAM WORKS or visit www.familyworkscentral.org.nz.

There are numerous events taking place on Children's Day around New Zealand. To find events in Taranaki visit http://www.childrensday.org.nz/find-a-local-event/