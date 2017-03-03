Third rates instalment due Wednesday 15 March

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 15:30

A reminder that the third rates instalment for the 2016-2017 rating year is due on Wednesday 15 March.

Horowhenua District Council offers a range of payment options. Ratepayers can use a credit card or debit card to pay online via Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz, or pay via internet banking direct credit.

Payments can also be made by return post or over the counter at Council's customer service centres at the main office in Levin, and at the Foxton and Shannon Libraries. Rates payments can also be made at the Tokomaru Store and any Post Shop.

To help spread the cost, ratepayers are encouraged to set up a direct debit, with payments able to be set up weekly, fortnightly or monthly, as well as quarterly.

For more information, payment options, or to register to have future rates invoices emailed, visit the Rating Information page on Council's website. Otherwise, contact the Rates Team on 06 366 0999 or rates@horowhenua.govt.nz

Residential ratepayers with a household income up to $24,470 may also be eligible for a rates rebate up to $610.

Ratepayers who earned more may still qualify for a rebate, depending on the level of their rates and number of dependants.

Council staff can meet with ratepayers and help them assess their eligibility and also help complete their applications. To make an appointment, phone 06 366 0999 or email ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz.

The only information applicants need to provide is proof of household income (before tax) for the tax year ended 31 March 2016, including any interest received. The rebate is based that total income and the amount of rates for both Horowhenua District Council and Horizons Regional Council.

Application forms are available online at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/ratesrebates or from Council’s customer service centres at the main office building in Levin, Te Takere and the Foxton and Shannon community libraries.