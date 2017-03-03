Defence House demolition 'a good decision'

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 15:45

The Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi is welcoming the decision to demolish Defence House in Wellington.

The owner of Defence House, AMP Capital, says the damage sustained in the 14 November earthquake is not economically viable to repair.

Around 900 New Zealand Defence Force and Ministry of Defence staff will be relocated to the neighbouring Freyberg building by the end of next month.

"We are pleased to finally have some certainty around the future of Defence House," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"Since the earthquake, NZDF and MoD staff have been located in temporary premises across the region and this will allow them to get back to work and plan for the future.

"We question why the decision on the building’s future took so long, but realise this was in the hands of the landlords.

"We look forward to working with NZDF towards a more resilient set-up for its Wellington operations."