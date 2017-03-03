Waipatiki Lagoon swimming warning

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 15:33

People are being warned not to swim in Waipatiki Lagoon due to contamination. The levels exceed the maximum values recommended in New Zealand’s Recreational Water Guidelines and indicate that, at the time of sampling, there were excessive amounts of faecal matter, either animal or human in the water.

Hastings District Council has erected warning signage against swimming in the Waipatiki Lagoon and are undertaking investigations in order to identify the potential causes of the contamination.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nick Jones said a good general rule for people wanting to swim in fresh waterways was to check that the water was clear.

"During warmer climates, or after days of heavy rain, there can be health risks such as algae blooms or contaminants being flushed down rivers to the coast," explained Dr Jones.

"A quick test that people can do on the spot is to check whether their feet can be seen when knee-deep in the water."

People can also visit Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s website www.hbrc.govt.nz for the latest water quality information on fresh waterways and swimming.