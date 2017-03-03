Police release sketch of Aro Valley intruder

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 16:30

Wellington Police are appealing to the public for information relating to an intruder at an Aro Valley address on Sunday morning.

At approximately 6am on Sunday 26 February, Police were called after woman at the address was awoken by an intruder in her bedroom.

After a brief struggle the intruder fled on foot from the address.

Police canvassed the area however he was not located.

The intruder is described as male, 25-30 years old, of muscular build and approximately 180 cm tall. An identikit sketch of the man is attached.

"This was a traumatic experience for the young woman," says Detective Jocelyn Bell.

"Thankfully she was wasn’t seriously injured, however this incident left her extremely shaken.

"Finding the person responsible will go a long way to providing her with some reassurance."

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Aro Valley area at that time and saw or heard any suspicious activity.

Information can be reported to Wellington Central on (04) 381 2000.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"This is a timely reminder to people to ensure their property is adequately secured, especially at night."