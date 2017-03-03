Health warning about gathering shell fish from Porangahau Lagoon

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 16:35

Increased levels of e.coli in the Porangahau Lagoon this week has prompted a reminder from health officials to warn people of the risks associated with gathering cockles from the area.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nick Jones said the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council had classified the lagoon as failing to comply with national guidelines for shellfish gathering, due to the ongoing presence of faecal contaminants in the lagoon.

Dr Jones said while the levels do go up and down shellfish tended to accumulate contaminants over time, so there was always a level of risk in consuming raw shell fish from the lagoon.

"With e-coli levels being above recommended swimming levels earlier this week the risks may be higher than normal at present, and people are again reminded not to gather or consume raw cockles from the lagoon," he said.