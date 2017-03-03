Minor crash north of Dunedin

|
Motorists north of Dunedin are advised to travel with care after a minor collision on the Dunedin side of the Kilmog hill just before 4pm.
The northbound lane is currently blocked after a collision between a truck and a fertiliser truck.
There are reports of minor injuries.
The southbound lane is open but motorists are asked to drive with care and have patience.
