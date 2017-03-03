Have your say on Ohope to Opotiki safety improvements

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 16:45

The community is being invited to have its say and learn more about potential safety improvements on Wainui Road and State Highway 2, from the outskirts of Åhope to ÅpÅtiki.

An open day is planned for Wednesday March 8, to provide the public an opportunity to find out what could be put in place and say what they think is needed to make the road safer.

Safety measures being considered include installing side safety barriers, widening shoulders, intersection improvements and adding rumble strips.

Seven people died and 31 have been seriously injured in the 10 years to June 2015 along State Highway 2, which is classified as a high-risk rural road. One person has died and seven have been seriously injured along Wainui Road.

"These crashes affect ordinary New Zealanders, whose lives have been affected," NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty State Highways Manager, Niclas Johansson says.

"Most of these crashes were caused by drivers losing control and hitting trees, poles or deep ditches. Most of these crashes were preventable."

He says safety improvements will reduce the risk of crashes, make the stretch of road safer for people who travel on it, and will provide a more forgiving environment for motorists who make mistakes when they are driving.

"We encourage local people and anyone that uses the road between Åhope and ÅpÅtiki to go to the open day and talk to the team so that together we can come up with the best safety solutions," Mr Johansson says.

The improvements are part of the Government’s Safer Roads and Roadsides programme which is a series of safety projects being delivered over six years to reduce deaths and serious injuries to people on high-risk rural highways across the country.

The open day will be at the Waiotahe Settlers Hall, on Waiotahe Valley Road, from 3pm to 7pm. The community can also provide feedback online between now and the end of the month.

You can read more about what we use to make roads safer here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/safety/our-vision-vision-of-a-safe-road-system/safe-roads/#safer-roads