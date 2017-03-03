A new road connection for Warkworth

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 17:52

A new road connection will give Warkworth residents an alternative route between key housing areas and the town.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff have officially opened the first stage of the Western Collector, which includes a new bridge.

The $6.4 million project has extended Mansel Drive with a bridge over the Mahurangi River and a new intersection has been built where Mansel Drive meets Falls Road.

The project has been delivered by Auckland Transport, Chief Infrastructure Officer Greg Edmonds says the bridge means people in the north of Warkworth now have an alternative link with areas further west and to the south.

"The Falls Road is prone to flooding so this will ensure that the link can stay open in all weather.

"We’ve also made improvements for cyclists and pedestrians and we’ve future proofed the local area for tie-ins with other walking and cycling projects currently being investigated."

Stage One of the Western Collector is the first of many transport infrastructure improvements planned for Warkworth, further stages will connect to State Highway 1 in the south and the new Matakana Link Road which will be built in the north.

The timing and exact route of the remaining two stages have yet to be determined but will connect to State Highway 1 in the vicinity of McKinney Road in the south of Warkworth and the new Matakana Link Road intersection which will be built in the north.

Scheduled for completion in 2021, Matakana Link Road will provide a connection between Matakana Road and State Highway1, giving locals an alternative route between western and eastern areas of Warkworth which bypass the Hill Street intersection.

Southbound traffic from north of Warkworth will also be able to bypass the intersection and continue south via the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth highway, also scheduled for completion in 2021.

For more: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/warkworth-western-collector-stage-one/