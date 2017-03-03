Chlorine-free taps turned off

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 21:13

Hastings' chlorine-free public taps have been turned off temporarily tonight.

The move has been triggered by water test results received late this evening that show the chlorine-removing filters are not working as well as desired.

"In-line devices such as carbon filters are known to create these results. It could be teething problems but we want to make sure we address the issue," said Hastings District Council's asset manager Craig Thew.

"Out of an abundance of caution" Council wanted to conduct further tests, said Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule.

The three taps, in Havelock North, Hastings and Flaxmere, were brought on-line over the last two weeks to provide treated water that had the chlorine removed by filters just before the taps.

Mr Yule said the experiences of the past seven months meant "I'd rather be extra cautionary".

"There are options we can put in place to address this issue, but it might take a few of days," Mr Yule said.

Tests of the water supplying the town supplies in Hastings continue to return clear results.