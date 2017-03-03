Fleeing drivers 'putting themselves and others at risk'

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 21:45

Central Police District is warning drivers of the consequences when they choose to flee from Police.

The safety message comes after an incident which started on Pioneer Highway, Awapuni, Palmerston North this evening.

At approximately 6.48pm a Police unit signalled to a vehicle to stop when staff proactively patrolling the area noticed a vehicle that had been stolen from Palmerston North Hospital.

The vehicle failed to stop and Police then followed the silver saloon.

Road spikes were deployed and despite slowing down considerably, the vehicle later crashed into a truck at low speed, approximately 10 minutes after the car first fled from Police.

All four occupants of the car ran from the scene on the corner of Napier Rd and Keith St but were apprehended by Police who had established cordons and utilised Police dogs.

The four were lucky not to need medical treatment.

Three males and a female are currently in custody and will be processed by Police.

People who choose to flee from Police are putting themselves, other members of the public and Police at risk of serious injury or death.

Travelling at high speeds gives them and other road users little time to react.

Drivers who are considering fleeing from Police really need to think about their actions and think hard before they put themselves, their friends and innocent people in jeopardy.

Furthermore, drivers who flee will be held to account and put before the courts.