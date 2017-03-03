Pedestrian injured in Queenstown

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 22:51

A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a car in Queenstown.

Police were alerted to the incident in the vicinity of Adelaide St and Frankton Rd at 10.06pm.

The driver of the silver stationwagon has left the scene, possibly travelling up Melbourne St.

Police are making enquiries to locate the driver.

The pedestrian has been taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.