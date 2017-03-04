Queenstown driver arrested after pedestrian injured

Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 06:16

Queenstown Police have located the driver involved in a car versus pedestrian crash last night near Adelaide Street and Frankton Road.

The driver, a 33-year-old male, will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday March 6th.

He is facing charges of failing to stop/ascertain injury after crash and driving dangerously causing injury.

It is understood the pedestrian has serious injuries and was flown to Dunedin Hospital last night.