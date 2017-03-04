Queenstown driver arrested after pedestrian injured

|
[ login or create an account ]
Queenstown Police have located the driver involved in a car versus pedestrian crash last night near Adelaide Street and Frankton Road.
The driver, a 33-year-old male, will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday March 6th.
He is facing charges of failing to stop/ascertain injury after crash and driving dangerously causing injury.
It is understood the pedestrian has serious injuries and was flown to Dunedin Hospital last night.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.