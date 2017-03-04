Crash on SH3 at Whanganui

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 3, north of Whanganui.
The crash took place shortly before 1.40pm and involved two vehicles.
A number of people have sustained injuries - initial reports are that one person has critical injuries, two people have serious injuries and three people have moderate injuries.
One of the injured is understood to be trapped in a vehicle.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.