Crash on SH3 at Whanganui

Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 13:45

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 3, north of Whanganui.

The crash took place shortly before 1.40pm and involved two vehicles.

A number of people have sustained injuries - initial reports are that one person has critical injuries, two people have serious injuries and three people have moderate injuries.

One of the injured is understood to be trapped in a vehicle.