Police hold concerns for Kim Maree Robson of Hamilton

Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 16:25

Waikato Police hold significant concerns for the wellbeing of Kim Maree Robson of Chartwell, Hamilton.

The 49-year-old woman was last seen at her home in the city at around 8am on Thursday 2 March.

Her family informed Police when she did not return home that day.

It is possible that she may be in the Cambridge area, but Police are keeping an open mind on her whereabouts.

A description of her has been circulated to Waikato Police staff, who have been actively looking for her.

We are now seeking the community’s assistance to find Kim, who was last seen wearing a green skirt and an orange/peach-coloured short-sleeved top.

Kim Robson is described as 1.64 metres tall, of slim build, with wavy silver-blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200, or call 111.