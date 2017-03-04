$500,000 win for two lucky Lotto players

Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 20:27

Two Lotto players from Auckland will be lost for words after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at New World Stonefields in Auckland and Supervalue Settlement Road in Papakura.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5.5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Kiwi kids love playing sport and leading active lifestyles. Thanks to Lotto players, schools, clubs and recreation centres all around the country are able to maintain, upgrade and even build new facilities so that kids can continue to play and develop in sport! Good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.