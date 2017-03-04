Missing Hamilton woman located

Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 21:40

Police can advise that the 49-year-old woman reported missing from her Hamilton home on Thursday has been located this evening.

She was found in Cambridge by a friend of the family, who was part of a community effort to find her.

The woman is now with her family and will have a medical check-up.

Waikato Police would like to thank the public for their support and for providing information during the search.