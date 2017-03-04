Missing Hamilton woman located

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can advise that the 49-year-old woman reported missing from her Hamilton home on Thursday has been located this evening.
She was found in Cambridge by a friend of the family, who was part of a community effort to find her.
The woman is now with her family and will have a medical check-up.
Waikato Police would like to thank the public for their support and for providing information during the search.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.