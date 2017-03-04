Te Awamutu woman airlifted from Ohura

Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 18:32

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched a dog trial event on a farm south of Ohura at approximately 3:30pm this afternoon. A 35yr old Te Awamutu woman was seriously injured after she fell down stairs from the judges box.

She was treated for head and chest injuries before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.