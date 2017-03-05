Waikato Police look for Piripi Springhall

|
Police are looking for 30-year-old Piripi Springhall and are appealing for the public's help to locate him.
Springhall was arrested yesterday and required medical treatment at Waikato Hospital. Springhall escaped custody while at the hospital just before 5PM and was last seen running down Lake Crescent from Ohaupo Road.
Springhall was in handcuffs and a blue hospital gown.
Springhall is of solid build and approximately 176 cm tall.
If anyone has any information, please phone 111 immediately.
