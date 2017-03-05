Police investigate robbery in Woolston

|
Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occured around 2:30 this morning in Woolston.
A number of people have entered a dairy on Ferry Road and threatened the attendants.
No one was injured but the offenders have made off with cash and cigarettes.
Police are currently following positive lines of enquiry.
